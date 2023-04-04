Reddish (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Reddish will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. After Tuesday, Reddish will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis for the Trail Blazers' final three contests of the week and of the season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out each time or played only limited minutes.