Reddish will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

With Damian Lillard (calf) ruled out, the Blazers will pivot to a backcourt of Reddish and Anfernee Simons. Reddish had previously been starting in place of Simons while he recovered from an ankle injury, but he moved to the bench for Friday's loss to the 76ers. Over his last five games (four starts), Reddish averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 threes in 36.2 minutes.