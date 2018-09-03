Trail Blazers' Cameron Oliver: Headed to camp with Trail Blazers
Oliver agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Oliver signed with the Rockets as an undrafted free agent last year, but wound up fracturing his hand and was released prior to the season. After failing to receive much interest elsewhere, he decided to play in the G-League, where he took part in 29 games and averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 24.1 minutes. The Trail Blazers want to get a closer look at him prior to the upcoming season and are now going to bring Oliver in for training camp. That said, they youngster has an uphill battle to make the final roster and could start the year in the G-League once again.
