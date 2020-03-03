Anthony posted 10 points (5-9 FG), eight rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.

Anthony saw his six-game streak of at least 30 minutes come to an end Monday, but it was the result of a blowout victory. He shot the ball well, and it was his fourth consecutive game with exactly five made field goals. Over the past 10 games, he's averaging 14.3 points on 13.2 shots, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33.6 minutes.