Anthony had 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and two rebounds in Friday's win over the Cavs.

Anthony helped the Blazers jump out to a 21-point halftime lead, draining three three-pointers and adding an assist, a steal and a block to his ledger in just 20 minutes off the bench. The veteran has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and five of his last six. In that span, he's averaging 19.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from three (5.2 3PA/G).