Anthony posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Anthony has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row and has reached the 15-point mark five times during that span. He is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and an impressive 49.1 percent from three-point range in that span.