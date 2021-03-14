Anthony had 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win at Minnesota.
Anthony had another strong performance off the bench and has been doing a great job offensively of late, notching 20-plus points for the third time over his last five appearances. He has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings and is averaging 18.0 points per game over that eight-game stretch.
