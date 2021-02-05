Anthony posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over the 76ers.

Anthony got the chance to start with Anfernee Simons (hamstring) limited and Damian Lillard (abdomen) out, and he delivered in a big way -- it was Anthony's second straight 20-point performance, and he has already reached that tally in four different games. He's not expected to hit the 20-point plateau on a nightly basis anymore as he did in his prime years, but Anthony should remain a capable scorer -- especially if he finds a way to remain in the starting lineup going forward.