Anthony (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Anthony will be back in action after missing the past two games due to a sprained right ankle. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.
