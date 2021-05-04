Anthony scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over 22 minutes in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Anthony's stat line was modest, but he achieved a career milestone in surpassed Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes to become the NBA's 10th all-time leading scorer. The forward has provided Portland with consistent scoring off the bench of late, reaching double figures in each of his last 12 contests. Over that stretch, Anthony has averaged 15.8 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from three-point range.