Anthony scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

It was a historical night for Anthony, as he passed Elvin Hayes as the NBA's 10th all-time leading scorer. The forward has provided Portland with consistent scoring off the bench, scoring in double figures in each of his last 12 contests. Over that stretch, Anthony has averaged 15.8 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from three.