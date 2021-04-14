Anthony scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.
It's the veteran forward's best scoring output in a month, after he hit for 26 points against the T-wolves on March 13. Anthony has seen his role and minutes dwindle in recent weeks, but he's still capable of delivering a big performance in the right matchup if he gets the opportunity.
