Anthony posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 win over the Spurs.

Anthony was coming off a two-point performance with no field goals made at Denver the last time out, so it's safe to say he bounced back admirably in this one. Having said that, Carmelo has topped the 15-point plateau just twice in his last eight games, a span where he is making just 35.8 percent of his 13.3 field goal attempts per game. He needs to improve his efficiency because otherwise, his fantasy upside would remain fairly low.