Anthony delivered 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 loss against the Lakers.

Anthony struggled badly in Game 2 with a two-point effort, but he bounced back in Game 3 and was one of Portland's biggest offensive threats despite the loss. Anthony tends to take a backseat offensively to both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but this 20-point effort should boost both his confidence and his upside, as he might be in line for a bigger role offensively in Game 4. Anthony scored 20 or more points in four of his last five appearances before the postseason.