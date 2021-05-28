Anthony tallied 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.

The 36-year-old rebounded from Monday's five-point dud on 20 percent field-goal shooting to score 17 points with four three-pointers. Anthony has been productive in limited minutes off the bench over his first three games of the series, averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.3 rebounds in just 22.8 minutes. Portland will need the 18-year veteran to build on Thursday's scoring performance if they want to even the series in Game 4 on Saturday.