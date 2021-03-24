Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) across 23 minutes in a loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

The veteran forward didn't add much in the way of peripheral stats (two rebounds, one assist, one block), but he was one of the more efficient Portland players on the floor on a night when the team combined to shoot only 40 percent overall. Anthony is averaging a career-low 25.8 minutes per contest this season, so it's no surprise that his 14.0 points-per-game mark is well below his career average.