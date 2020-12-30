Anthony cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and is expected to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The 36-year-old missed Monday's game against the Lakers due to the protocols but was able to return to practice Tuesday. Anthony averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 22.5 minutes over the first two games of the season in a bench role.