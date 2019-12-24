Play

Anthony (knee) will play Monday against New Orleans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Anthony has been battling a left knee injury, but the team has given him the green light to run the floor Monday evening. He's started the last 15 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 16 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories