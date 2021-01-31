Anthony will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Coach Terry Stotts will opt to go with Gary Trent, Nassir Little and Robert Covington on the wing. In 14 games off the bench this season, Anthony has averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.9 minutes.
