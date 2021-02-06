Anthony will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks.

Anthony has gotten some spot starts lately as the Blazers deal with injuries. However, the team is getting healthier, and coach Terry Stotts will opt to bring Melo off the bench. Over his past five appearances off the bench, he's averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes.