Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Confirmed available Saturday
Anthony is available to play Saturday against the Jazz, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Such was the expectation when Anthony was left off the injury report. He'll return after missing just one game.
