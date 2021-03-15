Anthony compiled 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 loss to the TImberwolves.
The veteran is enjoying an incredible March, averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over six games. As the first person off the bench for Portland, Anthony is a bonafide candidate for Sixth Man of the Year despite his age.
