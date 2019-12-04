Anthony recorded nine points (2-9 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a steal across 28 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.

It was the first time Anthony's dipped below double-figures this season, as he also dropped below 50 percent shooting from the field for the first time in his past four games. The veteran forward's been solid in his return to the NBA and is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 threes in 30.3 minutes through seven games with Portland. Although the sluggish performance is a bit concerning, Anthony will have a good opportunity to bounce back Wednesday against the Kings.