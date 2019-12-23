Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Deemed questionable Monday
Anthony (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Anthony's knee issue originally cropped up in the leadup to Saturday's game against Minnesota. It's unclear if the veteran forward's made any traction in his recovery, but if he's held out, Anthony Tolliver can be expected to make a second-straight start.
