Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Delivers 23 points in win
Anthony totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Suns
The Trail Blazers seem to have found the missing link in Anthony, who's taking over a position that has often come up short for Portland in recent years. It was expected that Anthony would be a role player in the twilight of his career, but the 35-year old looks like a man reborn. While he's contributing in every category, the true highlight of his game is his three-point shooting, which is the primary cause of his lofty totals recently. Through 13 games, Anthony is converting 42.6 percent of his long-range shots while attempting an average of 4.2 bombs per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Full line in Thursday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Solid output against former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Receives guaranteed deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Cools down in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...