Anthony totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Suns

The Trail Blazers seem to have found the missing link in Anthony, who's taking over a position that has often come up short for Portland in recent years. It was expected that Anthony would be a role player in the twilight of his career, but the 35-year old looks like a man reborn. While he's contributing in every category, the true highlight of his game is his three-point shooting, which is the primary cause of his lofty totals recently. Through 13 games, Anthony is converting 42.6 percent of his long-range shots while attempting an average of 4.2 bombs per game.