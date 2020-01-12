Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in loss
Anthony had 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 loss to the Bucks.
Anthony produced his second double-double of the season, continuing to put up standard league numbers, albeit on the lower end. He is the 110th ranked player over the past two weeks which certainly puts him in the 12-team discussion. His defensive production has predictably regressed and so Anthony is just a player to roster if you need points and threes.
