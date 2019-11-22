Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Drops 18 points in losing effort
Anthony tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 loss to Milwaukee.
Anthony started again for the Trail Blazers, seeing his playing time climb to 29 minutes in the loss. He looked better in this one and finished with 18 points including three triples. He is not going to give you any defensive numbers but it looks as though he is going to get plenty of opportunities on the offensive end. Damian Lillard (back) could return for the next game and it will certainly be interesting to see how the two share the floor.
