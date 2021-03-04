Anthony had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four assists in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

Anthony has his ups and downs, but he's scored the ball well of late and is up to 17.0 points per game over his last 12 games. After going for a season-high 29 against Charlotte on Monday, the veteran has now topped 20 points in three of his last four contests.