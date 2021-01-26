Anthony finished with 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-122 loss to the Thunder.

Anthony moved into the starting lineup after it was revealed Robert Covington (concussion) would be unavailable. He made the most of the playing time, not only putting up meaningful scoring production but also contributing a handful of peripheral numbers. While the long-term value is not there for Anthony, he is worth a look if Covington is forced to miss additional time.