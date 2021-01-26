Anthony finished with 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-122 loss to the Thunder.

Anthony moved into the starting lineup after Robert Covington (concussion) was ruled out ahead of the contest. The 36-year-old made the most of the playing time, not only putting up meaningful scoring production but also contributing a handful of peripheral numbers. While the long-term value isn't there for Anthony, he'll be worth a look if Covington is forced to miss additional time.