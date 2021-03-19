Anthony posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

Just like clockwork, Anthony continues to aid his teammates with a spark of offense off the bench when needed, and the embrace of his backup role is a testament to the grizzled veteran. Although his fantasy totals are mostly shot-dependent, his shot volume is high enough to make him relevant in deeper leagues.