Anthony posted 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 win over the Wizards.

Wednesday was one of Anthony's better all-around performances of the season, and it came at an important time as the Blazers scrap and claw for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The effort was one of Anthony's five 25-point outings this season, and of those, Wednesday's required the fewest shot attempts. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 17.9 points on 12.9 shots, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33.5 minutes.