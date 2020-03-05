Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Efficient 25 points in easy win
Anthony posted 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 win over the Wizards.
Wednesday was one of Anthony's better all-around performances of the season, and it came at an important time as the Blazers scrap and claw for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The effort was one of Anthony's five 25-point outings this season, and of those, Wednesday's required the fewest shot attempts. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 17.9 points on 12.9 shots, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33.5 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Gets 26 minutes in blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Regresses in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in vintage performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Goes for 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Snags 15 boards versus Grizzlies•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Knocks down three triples•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...