Anthony provided 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Anthony recorded his double-double despite a lukewarm shooting performance and was ultimately effective in the paint as a rebounder. It was only the eighth time that Anthony recorded double-digit boards this season, and Anthony will usually only put up big fantasy numbers if his shot is on point.