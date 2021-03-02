Anthony dropped 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five steals and two blocked shots across 32 minutes in a win over the Hornets on Monday.

Anthony paced Portland in scoring in the victory, finishing with his highest point total of the campaign. The veteran's six three-pointers also marked a season high, and Anthony finished with solid contributions on defense as well. The former All-Star has been a bit up and down this season, and his per-game averages of 13.6 points and 3.4 boards -- along with a career-worst 40.2 field-goal percentage -- have prevented him from being a must-roster player in fantasy.