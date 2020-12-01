Anthony is expected to come off the bench this season while Robert Covington and Derrick Jones start, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Anthony, at 36 years old, will be coming off the bench for the first time in his career. He should still see minutes in the mid-to-high-20s and will presumably be a focal point of the bench unit. Still, a hit to his fantasy value is likely.
