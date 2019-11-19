Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to log 20 minutes
Anthony is set to play around 20 minutes in his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Anthony was officially activated by Portland earlier in the day, and he's set to see a solid chunk of minutes in his first game of the 2019-20 campaign. The Trail Blazers have been bitten by the injury bug early in the season, missing Zach Collins, Paul Gasol and Jusuf Nurkic, so Anthony figures to have plenty of opportunities with his new squad right from the start
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Officially activated•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play over weekend•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Inks deal with Portland•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Nets showing interest•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Still hoping to find NBA home•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...