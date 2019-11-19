Anthony is set to play around 20 minutes in his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Anthony was officially activated by Portland earlier in the day, and he's set to see a solid chunk of minutes in his first game of the 2019-20 campaign. The Trail Blazers have been bitten by the injury bug early in the season, missing Zach Collins, Paul Gasol and Jusuf Nurkic, so Anthony figures to have plenty of opportunities with his new squad right from the start