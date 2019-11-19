Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Tuesday
Anthony joined the Trail Blazers in New Orleans and is expected to make his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Anthony agreed in principle last week with Portland on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, but the Blazers didn't officially announce his signing until Tuesday. According to Sheldon, the 10-time All-Star will meet with coach Terry Stotts later in the day before Anthony's status for the game against the Pelicans is officially determined. Since Anthony hasn't played competitive basketball in more than a year, he could be eased into the rotation as a member of the second unit, though the opportunity exists for the 35-year-old to emerge as the team's top power forward once he gets a few games under his belt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Officially activated•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play over weekend•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Inks deal with Portland•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Nets showing interest•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Still hoping to find NBA home•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Could be headed to LA•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...