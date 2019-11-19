Anthony joined the Trail Blazers in New Orleans and is expected to make his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Anthony agreed in principle last week with Portland on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, but the Blazers didn't officially announce his signing until Tuesday. According to Sheldon, the 10-time All-Star will meet with coach Terry Stotts later in the day before Anthony's status for the game against the Pelicans is officially determined. Since Anthony hasn't played competitive basketball in more than a year, he could be eased into the rotation as a member of the second unit, though the opportunity exists for the 35-year-old to emerge as the team's top power forward once he gets a few games under his belt.