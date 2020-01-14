Anthony had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Hornets.

Melo delivered a season-high mark in assists, and he has also scored 15 or more points in three of his last four contests. He's never going to be an efficient scorer, but Anthony remains productive on the offensive end of the court and he is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 45.3 percent from the field over his last 10 outings.