Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Full line in Thursday's loss
Anthony totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Anthony contributed across the board Thursday, turning in one of his most well-rounded performances in recent memory. He is rolling along at top-120 value much to the surprise of many people. Interestingly, he has recorded multiple steals in four consecutive games, an aspect of his game that does seem unsustainable. Given his role and subsequent production, Anthony should probably be rostered in most 12-team formats. Alternatively, if you can get any top-70 player in return for Anthony, making the switch could be a smart move.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Solid output against former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Receives guaranteed deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Cools down in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.