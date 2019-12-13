Anthony totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Anthony contributed across the board Thursday, turning in one of his most well-rounded performances in recent memory. He is rolling along at top-120 value much to the surprise of many people. Interestingly, he has recorded multiple steals in four consecutive games, an aspect of his game that does seem unsustainable. Given his role and subsequent production, Anthony should probably be rostered in most 12-team formats. Alternatively, if you can get any top-70 player in return for Anthony, making the switch could be a smart move.