Anthony managed 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Nuggets.
Anthony had the hot hand early, keeping the Trail Blazers within arms reach before they pulled away during the second half. The majority of his production came prior to the main break as he responded to the hostile crowd. The veteran has a clear role at this point in his career, and that is to score the basketball when required. With the team running a tight rotation, we should expect to see similar opportunities moving forward.
