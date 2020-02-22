Anthony accounted for 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Anthony has reached the 20-point plateau just twice in eight February contests, but he has been inconsistent for the most part. He has averaged 12.5 points while shooting 33.6 percent from the field during that eight-game span, although he could experience a slight uptick in his numbers moving forward while Damian Lillard remains out due to a groin injury.