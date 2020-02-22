Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Goes for 20 points
Anthony accounted for 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss against the Pelicans.
Anthony has reached the 20-point plateau just twice in eight February contests, but he has been inconsistent for the most part. He has averaged 12.5 points while shooting 33.6 percent from the field during that eight-game span, although he could experience a slight uptick in his numbers moving forward while Damian Lillard remains out due to a groin injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Snags 15 boards versus Grizzlies•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Knocks down three triples•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Bounces back against Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Ugly performance Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Confirmed available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Off injury report•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.