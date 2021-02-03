Anthony notched 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.
Anthony was coming off three straight single-digit scoring performances in which he couldn't surpass the six-point mark, but he bounced back in a big way and delivered his third 20-point performance of the campaign. Anthony has struggled to settle into his bench role and has been very inconsistent, and most of his value will depend heavily on what he can do as a scorer.
