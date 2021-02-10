Anthony registered 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Anthony was coming off a woeful two-point effort the last time out, but he has scored 21 or more points in three of his last four contests. This was also a huge game for Anthony, as he surpassed Oscar Robertson to become the 12th-best scorer in league history. Anthony has been inconsistent of late, but he is showing enough offensive firepower to remain a decent fantasy alternative even if he keeps coming off the bench.