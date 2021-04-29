Anthony totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Anthony continues to drop double-digit points on a seemingly regular basis, despite his playing time taking a hit over the past month. With the Trail Blazers trotting out a relatively healthy lineup at this point, Anthony is simply providing a nice scoring punch off the bench and so his fantasy value is decidedly capped.