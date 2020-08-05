Anthony totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 defeat of the Rockets.

Anthony notched his fifth double-double of the season in the victory. However, it was his three-pointer with under a minute remaining that would help Portland finally pull away for the win. On the year, the 36-year-old is averaging 15.3 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds.