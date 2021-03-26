Anthony registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Heat.
Anthony had one job -- to score the ball as efficiently as possible -- and responded well, reaching the 20-point plateau for the first time since Mar. 13. He has scored in double digits in all but three of his last 14 games, and he has scored at least 20 points five times during that stretch. His scoring ability is undeniable, but the fact that he is coming off the bench regularly limits his upside a bit. Still, his scoring upside should be enough reason to roster him across most formats.
