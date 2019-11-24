Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Inefficient night Saturday
Anthony had 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers.
Anthony played 35 minutes in the loss, shooting just 5-of-15 from the field in, perhaps, his worst performance of the season. The 35 minutes is concerning given his obvious lack of defensive ability. The Trail Blazers currently occupy the 14th spot in the Western Conference and things are certainly not looking good. Anthony is more of a 14-team option and even then, only if you need points and threes.
