Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Inks deal with Portland
Anthony agreed to a contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anthony played in just 10 games a season ago with Houston, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during that brief stretch. After being out of the league just over one calendar year, Portland has decided to give the veteran forward a look. It's unclear at this time how he might factor into the team's rotation.
