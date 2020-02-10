Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Knocks down three triples
Anthony finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 115-109 win over the Heat.
Anthony supplied his typical volume in terms of points, three-pointers and rebounds, but as per usual, he wasn't overly efficient from the field and offered little else in terms of counting stats. He's not a must-roster player for fantasy managers in good shape in points and triples, but he'll have value in 12-team leagues for those looking to make up ground in the two categories.
