Anthony finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Suns.

Coming off an excellent 25-point outburst, Anthony regressed in a big way Friday. The effort was the seventh of Anthony's season with double-digit field-goal attempts with single-digit points -- tied for the ninth-most such performances this season. He'll look to bounce back Saturday while facing off against the Kings, who are in the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture along with the Trail Blazers.